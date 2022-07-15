RAPID CITY - Leona "Lee" Maxine Anthony was born July 26, 1927, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the second of three daughters of Amy and Leon McClure. Lee passed away peacefully in her home in Rapid City on July 4, 2022, at the age of 95.

Lee attended the University of Nebraska where she met Vern Anthony, her husband of 65 years. They had three children, Susan, Douglas and Barbara. The family lived in Sidney, Nebraska, until moving to Rapid City in 1960 where they made many friends in the community and their church.

Lee's passions in life were sports, gardening and family, all of which contributed to the community of Rapid City. In the early '60s and '70s Lee managed the city-wide "Learn to Swim" program for children and adults, training swim instructors and assuring that kids had a place to learn and play every summer. She served as the aquatic director for the new YMCA in 1963 and later advocated for a new public indoor Rapid City Swim Center. Lee was the first female lifeguard and swimming instructor employed by the Black Hills National Forest Service at Sheridan Lake. The Journal noted it was, "quite possible that she was the first woman lifeguard to be employed by the Forest Service any place in the nation."

Lee and Vern were founding board members of the South Dakota and city Senior Games, encouraging people over 55 to stay active and have fun. Their enthusiasm led them to compete in local, state, regional, and national competitions for over 30 years.

With great love and knowledge of flowers, Lee became a Master Gardener and volunteered to plant and maintain gardens throughout Rapid City. For many years she volunteered for spring planting at the Rapid City Parks Department Nursery. After the flood of 1972 she worked six months as a Red Cross volunteer assisting with flood cleanup. Lee was also known for involvement in the Ski for Light organization.

In addition to renovation and expansion projects of local apartments, rentals and her personal residence, the Anthonys owned and operated the Longhorn Motel, which catered to tourists during the summer months and provided university student housing throughout the school year.

Lee passed along her love of sports and gardening to her family. Summer family time was spent on the tennis court or in the backyard pool, with winter hours at the Nordic ski area located at the local golf course. Lee could be found whistling as she worked in her extensive home garden, often digging up flowers to share, or adding treasures to her collection of antiques. Known for her constant activity, Lee put her energy and sweet smile into caring for others, creating a peaceful home, and encouraging others to enjoy life.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Anthony; and husband, Georg Neumann; grandchildren: Lori Finck, Matt Anthony, Leah Merchant (Eric), Clare Dreyer (Jared Hendee), Anna Reardon (Brian); five great-grandchildren: Alexa Finck, Conner Finck, Aila Merchant, Owen Reardon, and Brawn Hendee; and a host of long-time caregivers.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband Vern, son Douglas and daughter Barbara.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18, at the First United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery.