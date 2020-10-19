Leonard B. Weimer

Baseball was the childhood passion Len shared with his brother LeRoy. Len's favorite memories involved a band of Robbinsdale friends and teammates playing at Harney Little League. The highlight of this experience was being named to the All-Star team in 1964 and coming one game away from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Len graduated from Rapid City High School in 1970, simultaneously beginning his career in retail with the Gibson department stores. He worked his way into management at Target Stores in Fargo, ND, and Rapid City. He designed, opened and managed the current Knecht's Home Center. Leonard owned and operated National Video, one of Rapid City's original independent video stores. His creativity with interior design store layout, and DIY work ethic were always on display in these endeavors. Many people will remember Len's contributions to the ever successful Rapid City Thrillers CBA franchise, where he served as Business Manager in its heyday. His entrepreneurial skills in several decades of property management continued up to his final days.