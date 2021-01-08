Leonard L. Erickson

GETTYSBURG | Leonard Leroy Erickson, 90, formerly of Rapid City, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Gettysburg.

He was born on August 28, 1930, in Huron to Hank and Cora Erickson. Leonard grew up in Huron and graduated from Huron High School.

He married Lorna Meyer on August 2, 1957, in Huron. The family lived in Pierre and Yankton before moving to Rapid City in 1965. Leonard was active-duty Air Force from November 1951 to November 1955 and reserve Air Force until October 1959 and then worked for Air Products before retirement.

The family camped almost every weekend, and Leonard and Lorna both enjoyed playing cards, riding motorcycles, and vacating to Nashville, Graceland, the Smoky Mountains, and the Grand Ole Opry, to name just a few. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and watching football and boxing.

His children and grandchildren will always remember him for ice blue eyes, how he loved talking to everyone, and his superior work ethic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and son, Larry Erickson.

He is survived by his three daughters, Lori Jacquot, Onida, Lisa Chrobak, Rapid City, and Lana Enderby, Laurel, MT; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.