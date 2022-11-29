RAPID CITY - LeRoy Alfred Flagstad, 91, passed away at West Hills Village Health Care Center in Rapid City, SD, on November 25, 2022, after a series of strokes.

LeRoy was born on a windy day on April 13, 1931, on the Flagstad farm on Galchutt Road, Wyndmere, ND, the first child of Alfred and Alpha Skrukrud Flagstad. He was delivered by a neighbor called Grandma Hegseth. When he attended his first year of school at Garborg #1 elementary, he struggled because Norwegian was his first language, and with the awkwardness of being the only boy in the one-room school house. He was baptized and confirmed at Viking Lutheran Church, where he was later installed as a minister.

His grandparents, Matt and Mary Skrukrud, moved into town so that LeRoy could attend Wyndmere High School. Notable high school events included learning to use the telephone and lettering in track. He graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN, and Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN. He received a Doctor of Ministry degree from North American Baptist Seminary, Sioux Falls, SD.

Flagstad was ordained into the pastoral ministry of the American Lutheran Church on June 9, 1957 and served all of his ministry in South Dakota parishes: Philip-Hilland area; American, Bison; Indian Creek, Meadow; Homme, Prairie City; Immanuel, Zeona; Skoger, Sorum; Slim Buttes, Reva; Trinity, Mobridge; Bethlehem, Aberdeen; Hope, Sioux Falls; and Trinity, Rapid City. He continued in ministry by filling many pulpits as called upon after retirement.

Although the gentle tug of ministry was in LeRoy's early life, he wasn't convinced it was for him. Reluctantly filling out an application for seminary, he hesitantly put it in the mail. As he let go of the envelope and it dropped into the mailbox, the Spirit moved in him, and LeRoy let go of his hesitations and dropped his doubts. At that very moment he was graced with the peace of knowing he was called to be a Pastor. You have searched me, LORD, and you know me. Psalm 139:1

The lifelong focus of his ministry was to lead others to Christ, which he did faithfully through his work as shepherd in many congregations, through mission work, using his farm upbringing to ship tractors to Nigeria. He was involved with the Conference on the Holy Spirit, Lutheran Renewal Board, and many other groups and organizations whose mission was to promote and spread the gospel.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Alpha, and brothers, Duane, and Gary, and servant aunt Mabel that we knew as Grandma Mabel. He is survived by his wife Valborg Elaine Tranby, whom he married in Erskine, MN, on June 11, 1955; he is survived by his sister, Shirley Skoglund; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Flagstad. LeRoy and Val's children are: Dr. Lois Flagstad, (Dr. James Fleming), Miami, NM, Paul (Ann) Flagstad, Burnsville, MN, Ruth (Brian) Lundborg, Lexington, KY, Mary Beth (Art) George, Burke, VA; his three daughters were born on Sunday mornings, just before he stepped into the pulpit. His son was born on a random Tuesday afternoon. The light and joy of his life were his grandchildren: Luther (Liliana) Flagstad, Marie (Josh) Brewers, Hannah (Adam) Raymond, Samuel, Joshua, Emily Lundborg, Anders Flagstad, Marisa, and Austin George; and great-grandchildren: Jordy and Macy Brewers, Asher Flagstad-Sanchez, Oliver Raymond. May you see your children's children. Psalm 128:6

During retirement in Rapid City, with Val at his side, he served part time at the Chapel in the Hills, and concentrated on writing, wood carving, travel and genealogy. He was a member of Sons of Norway Borgund Lodge, Hay Camp Carvers and remained active in the Bear Butte Synod of the ELCA.

LeRoy will be remembered for his infectious smile, open arms and loving heart as he engaged people in conversations guided by God's Grace.

With Jesus Christ there is always a new beginning! This phrase was posted in LeRoy's office, he said it often, and it was posted on his door at the very end.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Osheim Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd. The funeral will be on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 Kansas City St., Rapid City. Lunch provided after the service, followed by the committal at Mount Calvary Cemetery. More details at: https://www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/rev-leroy-flagstad

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.