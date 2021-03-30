Leroy D. Schecher

RAPID CITY | Leroy D. Schecher was born May 26, 1931 to William and Eleonora (Otterdahl) Schecher on their family farm near Bison, SD. He passed away on March 27, 2021 after a battle with lung cancer.

He attended Lone Tree Grade School, located a mile south of their farm, and graduated from Bison High School on May 26, 1949, his 18th birthday. He then attended two years of college at SDSU.

He married Hazel Lee on Jan. 6, 1952 in Volga, SD, and they moved back to the farm. In August of that year he described a “100 year” hailstorm that destroyed their first crop. Their son Larry was born Sept. 15, 1952 and a week later he began employment at Grand Electric Cooperative. After wearing many hats in different positions over the years, he became the General Manager of Grand Electric Co-op and the West River Cooperative Telephone Co. in 1961, a position he held until his “first” retirement on Jan. 31, 1984. Their daughter, Janet, was born Feb. 8, 1965.