RAPID CITY | LeRoy H. Ebel, 91, died Oct. 28, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City.

LeRoy Herbert Ebel was born May 5, 1929 on the family farm near Lidgerwood, ND, to Herbert and Hertha (David) Ebel. He graduated high school in Lidgerwood. He entered the United States Army on May 25, 1951 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal on April 28, 1953.

He married Viola Margaret Baldwin on Oct. 25, 1958 in Sturgis, SD.

He worked as an electrical power lineman for 20 years, owned a dairy farm for seven years, and owned a mobile home park for 20 years.

Survivors include his wife, Viola Ebel of Rapid City; three sons: Harold (Marilyn) Ebel of Rapid City and their three children, Joshua, Sandell, and Jonathan; Gary (Laura) Ebel of Goodyear, AZ, and their two children, Cody and Mathew; and Hubert (Shelley) Ebel of Rapid City and their two children, Mason and Chelsea; daughter, Peggy (Tim) Kotnour of Rapid City and their three children, Dylan, Tyler, and Alyciea; sister, Shirley Meeker of Princeton, NJ, and half-sister, Sharon Frolick of Lidgerwood, ND; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Masks will be required.