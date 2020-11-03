 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LeRoy H. Ebel

LeRoy H. Ebel

{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | LeRoy H. Ebel, 91, died Oct. 28, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City.

LeRoy Herbert Ebel was born May 5, 1929 on the family farm near Lidgerwood, ND, to Herbert and Hertha (David) Ebel. He graduated high school in Lidgerwood. He entered the United States Army on May 25, 1951 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal on April 28, 1953.

He married Viola Margaret Baldwin on Oct. 25, 1958 in Sturgis, SD.

He worked as an electrical power lineman for 20 years, owned a dairy farm for seven years, and owned a mobile home park for 20 years.

Survivors include his wife, Viola Ebel of Rapid City; three sons: Harold (Marilyn) Ebel of Rapid City and their three children, Joshua, Sandell, and Jonathan; Gary (Laura) Ebel of Goodyear, AZ, and their two children, Cody and Mathew; and Hubert (Shelley) Ebel of Rapid City and their two children, Mason and Chelsea; daughter, Peggy (Tim) Kotnour of Rapid City and their three children, Dylan, Tyler, and Alyciea; sister, Shirley Meeker of Princeton, NJ, and half-sister, Sharon Frolick of Lidgerwood, ND; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Masks will be required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News