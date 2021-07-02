Leroy 'Stump' Wolf

Stump was born on Jan. 13, 1937, in Ipswich, SD, to Roy and Julia Wolf. He went to Ipswich High where he played basketball and baseball. He attended USD and married Diana Braun in 1972. He worked for Western Surety Bond Co. as a sales representative, receiving the Field Rep of the Year Award for Wyoming and Colorado. Stump was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting pheasants, and spending time with his great-grandsons. He was a devout member of Blessed Sacrament Church.