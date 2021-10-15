RAPID CITY | LeRoy Williams, 78, died Oct. 13, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Williams, Rapid City, stepdaughter, Robbin Reznicek, Rapid City, his sister, Sophie Boykin, Box Elder, numerous nieces and nephews, and good friend and neighbor, Penny Poth.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home