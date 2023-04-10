RAPID CITY - Leslie "Les" Bauer, age 72, of Rapid City, SD, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2023 while at his home.

Les (Tom to some of his family and friends) was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1950 to Edna Mae and Vernon Bauer. He worked on the family farm and on local farms from an early age, running equipment, working in the fields, and caring for livestock. His family had a huge garden every year and raised cucumbers for Gedney one season. Through high school he was very active with basketball, band, plays, declam, and the school newspaper. He was an active 4-H member with exhibits winning trips to the State Fair in Huron and enjoyed hunting pheasant and jackrabbit with friends.

After a childhood spent in Iroquois, SD, he journeyed east to obtain bachelor's and master's degrees in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Following graduation, Les spent time in Boston, MA and Cincinnati, OH before settling down in Hillsborough, NJ. Always craving knowledge and learning new skills, he earned a second master's degree in Computer Science from Rutgers University, pursued a pharmacist certification, and continued his love of learning continuously taking courses in different subjects as he found new interests to explore. Les worked as a chemical engineer for Mobile/Exxon and data analyst for ABR (Advanced Biomechanical Research). Les found joy in playing board games with his family, carpentry (constructing everything from model rockets to his sister's woodshed to houses), gardening, reading, lending a helping hand to Habitat for Humanity, rooting for the Vikings, and road tripping in the RV. He was known for his sense of humor and always finding ways to be giving and helpful to others.

Les is survived by his son, John Bauer; daughter, Cheryl Bauer; daughter-in-law, Bilige Suode; son-in-law, Mike Holzbaur; four grandchildren Logan, Suode, Brooks, and Benny; sister, Lynn Griffith; nieces and nephews Jennifer (Craig) Dupont, Cathy (Marvin) Lopez, Garrett (Krysti) Griffith, Christopher (Ellie) Griffith, and Matthew (Heidi) Griffith; and brother Jon Bauer; nephews Ben (Sarah) Reilley and Ken (Jocelyn) Reilley.

A memorial will be held at 3:00 p.m., April 13 at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home, 632 St Francis St, Rapid City, SD 57701. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Les' name to the Clover Hill Reformed Church, 890 Amwell Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.