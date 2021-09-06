Leslie W. Jensen

In 1956 Les moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to begin work at Shepard's Citations, a publisher of legal reference works. He married Mary Margaret Cook in 1957 and moved to Hot Springs in 1962 to help manage the family telephone company and raise a family. The academic world beckoned again in 1971 when he was appointed to a six-year term on the South Dakota Board of Regents, which governed the seven public universities in the state. In 1978, the Jensen family sold the telephone company and Les became a student again when he enrolled in the Claremont Graduate School in Claremont, California, and started work on a master's thesis on Leslie Stephen, the father of Virginia Woolf. He moved to Ashland, Oregon, in 1988 and began his career as a bookseller in 1990 when he opened Shakespeare & Co., named after the famous bookstore in Paris. Les loved the used book trade and collecting books on Abraham Lincoln and James Joyce. Les sold his store in 1999 and for many years took courses at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Southern Oregon University and taught classes there. Until 2019, he was also a longtime discussion leader for the Ashland Humanism Group sponsored by the Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.