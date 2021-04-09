Lester H. Ranta

RAPID CITY | Lester Henry "Les" Ranta, 91, passed away on April 4, 2021 in Yankton.

Les was born on Feb. 9, 1930 to Henry and Vienna (Seppala) Ranta in Lansing, MI. Favorite memories of Les' childhood were camping, fishing, and hunting in the Northwoods of Minnesota. Those were the days when you could leave your campsite intact for days, then come back and find everything just as it was left.

After graduating from high school and attending college, he served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 9, 1951 until honorably discharged on May 1, 1953. He married Norma Viola Wulf on March 20, 1954 in Waukegan, IL.

Les and Norma came to Rapid City on Sept. 9, 1959. He was hired by a local architectural firm by the name of Ewing & Forrette as a draftsperson to prepare the working drawing of the current Rapid City Cathedral. Les participated in some manner or form in the production of almost every prominent building constructed in the Rapid City area between 1959 and 1972. He was hardworking, honest, a company person, a team player, dedicated, resourceful, and had great problem-solving capabilities. After his architecture career, he went into private ownership of business in an entirely different vocation. One venture was being the owner/operator of the Sheridan Lake Marina in Pennington County.