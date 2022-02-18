Lester "Les" Weishaar

A visitation will be from 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, February 24 at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont, with a Rosary to begin at 6pm. A Christian Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Friday February 25 at the church with Fr. Andrzej Wyrostek as Celebrant. Interment will be 1:00pm at the Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.