Lester "Les" Weishaar

RAPID CITY | Lester "Les" Weishaar, 75, Rapid City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 11th, 2022.

A visitation will be from 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, February 24 at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont, with a Rosary to begin at 6pm. A Christian Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Friday February 25 at the church with Fr. Andrzej Wyrostek as Celebrant. Interment will be 1:00pm at the Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Tags

