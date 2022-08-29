DOWNEY, CA - LeWayne Floyd Cooper, 63, son of Les and Delores Cooper, was born in Downey, California September 20, 1958. He died August 20, 2022 in the St. Cloud, MN Hospital.

Coop was raised in Belle Fourche, SD. He married Lori Holm and they had one son, Scott. He later married Nancy Gantz. Both marriages ended in divorce. He happily spent the rest of his life with Cindy Lou Marsh Chase. LeWayne had an associates degree in accounting. He was a pilot and worked with Black Hills Balloons in Custer, SD until moving to MN. He was adept at most trades. What he didn't know, he studied and learned, gardening for instance.

He loved life, and he was loved for his soft heart, many talents, and sense of humor. A heart attack and two strokes took him from us.

A family rememberance and inurnment will be held at a later date. Preceding him in death are his grandparents Cooper and Browning, his father, Les Cooper, younger brother, Drew Jon Cooper, and cousin Lance Cooper, Aunt Donna Cooper and Uncle he never knew, Monte Browning.

He is survived by his mother, Delores (Jerry) Ekberg, his brother, Dana(Terri) Cooper, Son, Scott Gistelli, three nieces, one nephew, three great-nieces and two great-nephews: His Uncles Milton and Curtis (Patt) Browning, Jackie Cooper, John (Kay) Cooper, Aunt Dorothy Langerman, step-uncle Larry Gardner, and many cousins; Also all of his step-Ekberg kin.