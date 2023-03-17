MITCHELL- Lewis Proctor, 77, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Graveside services with military honors will be 2:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023 at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 25, from 2:00-4:00 PM at Custer High School in Custer, SD. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Lewis J. Proctor Jr. was born July 18, 1945 in Bedington, West Virginia to Lewis Sr. and Frances (Harpine) Proctor. He graduated from Martinsburg High School in 1965. After graduation, Lewis joined the US Air Force, and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City, SD with a deployment to Okinawa.

Lewis met his wife, Shirley Ennis, while stationed in Rapid City in January, 1967, and the couple was married in Custer on Thanksgiving Day 1967. Two sons were born to Lewis and Shirley while living in South Dakota, William in 1969 and Bradley in 1971.

Lewis worked for Buckingham Wood Product as a cabinet maker, after his honorable discharge from the Air Force in June of 1969. In 1973, the family moved to Winchester, Virginia, where Lewis worked for 3-B Egg Farm until 1985, when they returned to South Dakota and settled in Custer. In Custer, he worked as head custodian of Custer High School for the next 24 years.

Lewis and Shirley enjoyed square dancing, and round dancing. In retirement, they traveled around the country in their RV.

In 2022, Lewis and Shirley moved to Mitchell, SD to be closer to their son, and lived a quiet life until his death.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, William of Ethan, SD and Brad of Sturgis, SD; grandchildren, Montiqua, Kyle, and Tracy; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Sydney, Sturgis, and Lyllian; Scott Jones Family; Bill and Bonnie Sperow Family; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, all his aunts and uncles, and his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Lucille Ennis.