RAPID CITY | Liberia Pavich, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Human Services Center in Yankton. She has been released from her earthly bonds and the oppression of her illness. God has granted her that for which she was named: Liberty.

Liberia Louise “Libbie” Pavich was born in Deadwood on Feb. 5, 1952, to Frances (Puljan) and Anthony T. Pavich. She grew up in Lead where she attended St. Patrick's Catholic School until the eighth grade. An excellent student, Libbie graduated with high honors from Lead High School in 1970 and later attended Black Hills State College in Spearfish. After a short time living in Pierre, she has made her home in Rapid City.

Libbie loved to listen to music and sing, especially while baking cakes and cookies with her nieces and nephews. She loved being with all of her family and enjoyed traveling, shopping, and attending local concerts and plays with her friends David Gwinn and Gina Nania. She particularly loved Charles Dicken's "The Christmas Carol", and our Christmas tradition included singing along with her favorite Broadway version. Indeed, Libbie was probably the most cultured member of our family, and her presence made us all feel loved, comforted, and grounded.