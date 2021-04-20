RAPID CITY | Liberia Pavich, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Human Services Center in Yankton. She has been released from her earthly bonds and the oppression of her illness. God has granted her that for which she was named: Liberty.
Liberia Louise “Libbie” Pavich was born in Deadwood on Feb. 5, 1952, to Frances (Puljan) and Anthony T. Pavich. She grew up in Lead where she attended St. Patrick's Catholic School until the eighth grade. An excellent student, Libbie graduated with high honors from Lead High School in 1970 and later attended Black Hills State College in Spearfish. After a short time living in Pierre, she has made her home in Rapid City.
Libbie loved to listen to music and sing, especially while baking cakes and cookies with her nieces and nephews. She loved being with all of her family and enjoyed traveling, shopping, and attending local concerts and plays with her friends David Gwinn and Gina Nania. She particularly loved Charles Dicken's "The Christmas Carol", and our Christmas tradition included singing along with her favorite Broadway version. Indeed, Libbie was probably the most cultured member of our family, and her presence made us all feel loved, comforted, and grounded.
Libbie was thoughtful and generous with her family and friends. She had the gift of compassion for those who, like her, suffered from mental illness. By her example, she taught us more about kindness and consideration than she could ever know. We will miss her smile, her warmth, and especially, her caring heart.
Grieving her loss are her sisters, Donna Jordan, Westminster, CO, Tonchi (Joel) Weaver, Rapid City, Debra Hirsch, Merritt Island, FL, and Draga (Abelardo) Gil, Glendale, AZ; brother, Frank A. (Kit) Pavich, Spearfish; her aunt, Mary Jo Pavich, Lead; as well as her cousins, nephews, nieces and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, a brother, John A. Pavich, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Vigil will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 23, at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery near Lead.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.