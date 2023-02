Lila Pearl Rottenbucher, 86, of Sturgis, SD, died at her home on Friday, February 17, 2023. Visitation is Wednesday, February 22, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 23, 10:00 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.kinkadefunerals.com.