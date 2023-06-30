GREEN BAY, WI - Lillian A. Stempski, 92, of Green Bay, WI, died peacefully at 3:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Unity Hospice in Green Bay, WI, due to cancer (lymphoma).

She was born November 12, 1930 in Artas, SD. Lillian married Jack Owen Stempski on May 12, 1951.

Lillian (also known as Fritz by her family) was a long-time resident of Rapid City, where she completed her business college degree in 1950. She worked for Bill Wall homes in Aurora, CO for many years. She retired in Rapid City and worked part time for Stecks until she was in her 80's.

Lil was a devoted mother and lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends, helping others and spending time with her dogs. She loved to read, play bingo and spend time with her great grandson. She was an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Mark (Cathy) Stempski, (Todd McGurk) (Laura Addessio), grandchildren Clara and Ayala McGurk, Dr. Bill (Carrie) Stempski and grandchildren Jacqueline (Ben) Smyth, Joseph Stempski, great grandson, James Smyth; and sister-in-law, Carol Ackerman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Rachael (Fuhrer) Ackerman; husband, Jack Stempski; and brother, Leo Ackerman.

A military honor service will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery with only family in attendance.

Condolences can be sent to Kirk Funeral Home, PO Box 2846, Rapid City, SD 57709.

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice, Bellevue Senior Living and Kathleen Aubry for supporting Lil during her cancer journey.

