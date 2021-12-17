RAPID CITY | Lillian May Denker died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD.

Services will be at 11 a.m., December 20, 2021, at Kinkade funeral chapel in Sturgis, South Dakota. Visitation will be at the funeral chapel from 9-11 a.m. until time of service.

Lillian was born January 9, 1925, at Haydraw, Meade County, SD, to John and Ida (Spitzenberger) Denker.

Lillian attended rural school for eight years, Sturgis High School, and the National School of Business in Rapid City.

Lillian worked as an administrative secretary for Civil Service in Wiesbaden, Germany, and at Ellsworth AFB until she retired. She traveled extensively from Europe, to Egypt, and China; played bridge; and had an eye for fine art, furniture, and collectibles.

Lillian is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Kathryn Harwood, Mary Goodrich, Ruth Eppenbaugh and Fern O'Connor, and her brothers Robert, Henry, and George Denker.

