Lillie M. Brown

RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness that the family of Lillie Mae McCray Brown announces her passing at the age of 91 on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Lillie was born on Oct. 8, 1928 in Frisco, Alabama. Her early education was at a boarding school — a rare opportunity for Blacks in the south — and shaped a love of learning for the rest of her life. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Alabama State College in Montgomery. As a college student, Lillie caught the eye of a young Air Force airman, Fred Brown, who was home on leave.

They were married for 52 years until Fred's death in 2003 at the age of 75.

Lillie loved to travel, and since Fred was in the military they had many opportunities to explore both the United States and abroad. One of her favorite tours was in Germany, where she made lifelong friends. Soon after, Fred was assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. While Fred wrapped up his military duties, Lillie returned to her love of learning and completed her undergraduate degree at Black Hills State College. In 1971 she earned a Master's Degree in Education at South Dakota State University.