STURGIS | Linda Bohm died Oct. 27, 2021.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at the funeral chapel, with burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

The family asks that donations be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Linda's name. The Shriners Children's Hospital lent a helping hand with Linda's medical needs when she was born.