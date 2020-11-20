 Skip to main content
PIERRE | Linda Bowman, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at her home in Pierre.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday, Nov. 23, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Masks are required for attendance.

A private family graveside service will be held following the visitation at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. The graveside service will be live-streamed on Linda's obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

A full obituary can be found at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

