RAPID CITY - Linda Carol Karna, 72, of Rapid City, SD went home to be with Jesus on June 17, 2022, with her loving husband of 51 years by her side.

Linda was born March 12, 1950, in Owatonna, MN to Lloyd and Marilyn (Remold) Dahl. There she was raised and attended school graduating in 1968. Linda met the love of her life and was united in marriage to Wayne Karna on September 19, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The couple made their home in Owatonna, until moving to Custer, SD in 1976 to raise their family.

Linda wanted nothing more than to have children and start a family. She had such a strong love for children that it was only natural that she opened her home to foster children and started a daycare business which she ran for over 30 years. She loved children with all her heart. Linda enjoyed country music, shopping, baking and crocheting blankets, but most importantly loved sharing her handmade gifts with everyone. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and beloved grandchildren which led Wayne and Linda to move to Rapid City in 2006 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

She will always be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother.

She is survived by her loving and caring husband, Wayne Karna; her children: Shad (Nikki) Karna, Tanya (Alvin) Morava, Jenni (Greg) Darlow; and her beloved grandchildren: Emma, Kayne, Sophie, Halle, Brie, Kaden, Maycie and step-grandchildren, Jude and Cade, all of Rapid City, SD. She is also survived by her two brothers, Jim (Deb) Dahl, Mike (Wendy) Dahl and a very special Godson, Jacob Dahl.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Marilyn Dahl; and brother, Terry Dahl.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda's name to the Children's Home Society, 24100 S. Rockerville Rd, Rockerville, SD 57702.

A private celebration of Life will be held for family members only on June 22, 2022.

