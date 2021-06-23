Linda M. Berendse

RAPID CITY | Linda May (Iverson) Berendse, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Linda was born on March 11, 1950 in St. George, Utah, to Alvin Levi “Bud” Iverson and Haroldeane Margaret (Horn) Iverson O'Brien. Linda graduated from Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Fred M. Berendse on Nov. 20, 1971. Linda worked as a registered nurse, stay-at-home mother and office manager.

Linda was a skilled horsewoman in 4-H and a dedicated leader in high school student body council, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, gardening, writing letters to loved ones, and conversing with her close sister, Cathy.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Alvin; her mother, Haroldeane; step-mother, Judy; and adoptive half-brother, Michael.

She is survived by her husband, Fred; children, Fred, Denise, Michael, Brian (Stephanie), and Joe; grandchildren, Kane, Dillon, Cody, Tyler, Maryn, Rowan, and Rocky; siblings, Cathy and Clay; half-siblings, Nancy, Steven, Liberty, Victor, and Randall; and step-father, Howard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a Vigil with Rosary recitation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.