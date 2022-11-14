RAPID CITY – Linda M. Brockel, 75, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Her visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, 17 Indiana Street with visitation one prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
More information available at www.osheimschmidt.com
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.