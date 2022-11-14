 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda M. Brockel

  • 0

RAPID CITY – Linda M. Brockel, 75, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Her visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, 17 Indiana Street with visitation one prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

More information available at www.osheimschmidt.com

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News