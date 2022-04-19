RAPID CITY – Linda Maureen (Dowdle) McDermand died April 16, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Linda was born July 2, 1963 in Belton, MO at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base, to Ronal and Vivian Dowdle

Linda spent the adolescent years of her life traveling with her parents in the military. They lived in many places including Dallas, TX, Okinawa and Falls Church, VA. Eventually they ended up in Rapid City, SD where she graduated from St. Martin's Academy.

In 1983 Linda had a daughter, Marissa, and soon after met the love of her life Marty. They married January 18, 1986. Soon after they were blessed with two more amazing children Joshua and Brittany.

Linda worked retail most of the years of her life. She worked at Shopko until she was able to spend a few years volunteering and working at her children's elementary school. She then started her career at OfficeMax that would soon take them to Minnesota in 1997. They lived there until all three kids graduated High School and in 2007, they moved back west river. Linda eventually started working for Torrid and loved the company.

Linda's life were her kids and grandkids. She was so proud and spent as much time as she could with them.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Marty McDermand; her children: Marissa (Tricia) Jondahl, Joshua (Savannah) McDermand, Brittany (Cameron) Refsland; her mother Vivian "Peggy" Dowdle; sister Catherine Barron (David); brothers: Richard Dowdle and Stephen Dowdle; grandchildren: Braden, Trayden, Cadence, Emersyn, Avalon, Parker, Cason, Duke, Marie, Finley, Bennett, and Kayleigh; and many nieces, nephews; and honorary children.

She is preceded in death by her father Ronal, paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Vigil/Wake Service at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Cathedral Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.