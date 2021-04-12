SPEARFISH | Linda Parsons, 75, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on April 10, 2021, while she was surrounded by her family.
Linda was born June 12, 1945 in Hot Springs to Everett and Katherine Griffis. Her very humble beginnings began on a small farm near Edgemont and by the time she was a young girl she lived in Edgemont as the middle child with her older sister Mary and younger brother Bill. She grew up in a loving home with lots of close friends and relatives nearby.
She graduated from Edgemont High School in 1963 and began attending college the following year at Spearfish Teachers College.
In the summer of 1964, Linda met Ron and they were married two years later on June 5, 1966 in Edgemont.
Linda's first and only teaching job took them to New Underwood. She taught English, was the librarian and computer science teacher. During Linda's long teaching career she made many lifelong friends who eventually brought their own children and grandchildren into her classroom.
Linda took time off during her teaching career to start a family. Ron and Linda welcomed five children into their lives: Rhonda, Scott, Jason, Roxanne and Rachel. Her legacy includes 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (with one on the way.) Linda loved her family and enjoyed hosting many family gatherings throughout the years.
Linda was very active in the New Underwood Community Church. She taught children and adult Sunday school, vacation bible school and various ladies bible studies in her home. Linda served many years as the church treasurer and served in Family Circle. She was also very active in the New Underwood Fire Department Auxiliary.
In 2019, Linda was reunited with her son Brent Slotten.
Grateful for having the privilege of sharing her life are her husband of 54 years, Ron Parsons, Spearfish; children, Brent (Lorraine) Slotten, Wahpeton, ND, Scott (Cindy) Parsons, Spearfish, Jason (Laurel) Parsons, Oconomowoc, WI, Roxanne (Rick) Miller, Elko, MN, and Rachel (Jordon) Kjerstad, Wall; grandchildren, Craig, Shelby, Jordann, Lindsay, Miranda, Veronica, Nicholas, Jacob, Jack, Ava, Madelynn, Cameron, Kyler, Karmyn, Karley, Kacy, Katelynn; great-grandchildren, Booker, Elsie, Brinley, Bradi and Oakleigh; brother, William (Jeri) Griffis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Thompson; her parents, Everett and Katherine Griffis; and sister, Mary Niehaus.
Memorial Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at the New Underwood High School Gymnasium. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Linda's name to the New Underwood Community Church or the New Underwood School Library.
Condolences may be made to the family through the funeral home website.