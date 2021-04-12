SPEARFISH | Linda Parsons, 75, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on April 10, 2021, while she was surrounded by her family.

Linda was born June 12, 1945 in Hot Springs to Everett and Katherine Griffis. Her very humble beginnings began on a small farm near Edgemont and by the time she was a young girl she lived in Edgemont as the middle child with her older sister Mary and younger brother Bill. She grew up in a loving home with lots of close friends and relatives nearby.

She graduated from Edgemont High School in 1963 and began attending college the following year at Spearfish Teachers College.

In the summer of 1964, Linda met Ron and they were married two years later on June 5, 1966 in Edgemont.

Linda's first and only teaching job took them to New Underwood. She taught English, was the librarian and computer science teacher. During Linda's long teaching career she made many lifelong friends who eventually brought their own children and grandchildren into her classroom.