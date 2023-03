RAPID CITY - Linda Sue Waterson Ennen, 75, from Rapid City, SD passed away on March 14, 2023. Visitation will take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21st at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City, followed by a lunch and graveside service at Pine Lawn Memorial Park. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.