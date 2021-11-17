 Skip to main content
Lisa Hensley Richmond

RAPID CITY | Lisa Hensley Richmond, 55, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Lisa was born December 28, 1965, in Rapid City to Janet (Hines) Hensley and Robert Hensley. On October 29, 1994, she married Larry Dale Richmond. To this union they had three children: Larry Thomas Dale Richmond, Janet Lorene Lyne Richmond, and Michael Gregory Martin Richmond.

Lisa is survived by her children: Larry, Michael and Janet Richmond; sister: Lori (The Queenie) (Tom) Lawrence; nieces and nephews: Joe, Tommy, Erin, John, Luke, Matt, and Mary.

Lisa was preceded in death by her husband Larry and her mother Janet.

A memorial visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday November 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

