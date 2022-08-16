RAPID CITY - Lisa Marie Chaloupka, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her dearest family and pets after struggling with and battling progressive lung disease for many years.

She was born June 1, 1964 in Rapid City, SD and raised in the Black Hills. She worked as a CNA at St. Marys Hospital in Pierre and a Production Assembler for many years at SCI in Rapid City. She then attended school at Western Dakota Technical School in Rapid City and received her degree in healthcare. She then became employed as a CNA at Rapid City Regional Rehab and was then employed at OEM as a production assembler.

Lisa was creative, spunky and cared deeply for many people. She loved her corgi's, crocheting, old country music, and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her spouse David Chaloupka whom she married on May 30, 1986; her children: Misty Chaloupka Weiler, Kelsey Chaloupka Emery, and Colby Chaloupka; her grandchildren: Jackson Weiler, Anika Weiler, Odessa Bittner, and Elliana Holzer; siblings: Deanna Bifulco, Roxanne Reef, and Tina Wasson.

Lisa was preceded in death by siblings Ted Hilton and Debbie Land and mother Shirley Hilton."Our little firecracker will spark no more, but her memory will continue to smolder in our hearts forever."

Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.