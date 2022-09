RAPID CITY – Lisa Marie Chaloupka, 58, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. Her Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Piedmont Valley American Legion Post #311, 101 Pine Street in Piedmont, SD. Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.