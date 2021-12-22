RAPID CITY | On December 9, 2021, Liz Bogue passed away of natural causes at Clarkson Care Center in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she had been a resident for several years. She was 97 years old. Liz was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota in March of 1924, the daughter of Jay and Bonnie Williams. She attended Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, and graduated from All Saints School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1941. In 1945 Liz graduated from the University of South Dakota where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She met her future husband Andrew Bogue while she was a student at USD, and they married in 1945. After Andrew finished his law degree they moved to Parker, South Dakota where he joined his father's law practice. In 1957 they moved his law practice to Canton, South Dakota where they raised their three children. In 1970 they moved to the Rapid City area when Andrew was sworn in as a U.S. District Judge and their ‘dream home' was built along Rapid Creek near where Liz had vacationed during her summers since 1937.

Liz was active in the Altar Guild at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City, and was involved in a number of civic organizations in the Black Hills through the years. She loved to travel and kept journals of her travels in Scotland, England, France, Italy and China. Liz was a voracious reader, and her reading chair was always surrounded by stacks of books by historical and contemporary writers.

She and her husband Andy enjoyed sitting on their front deck overlooking Rapid Creek, cooking on the grill and sharing a glass of wine with friends, family and neighbors. Liz had a wicked sense of humor, and was not shy about expressing her opinions. A proponent of daily exercise, she was a competitive tennis player into her 80s, a bicyclist, and was an avid hiker, having walked most of the Centennial Trail and other trails in the Black Hills.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Andrew, her brothers Terry Williams and Richard “Bill” Williams, and her granddaughter Lizzie Bogue. She is survived by her children: Steve (Leslie) Bogue of Omaha, Nebraska; Scott Bogue of Rapid City, South Dakota; and Laurie Bogue of Denver, Colorado; and her grandson Will (Mikki) Bogue of Portland, Oregon, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the University of South Dakota Foundation, Re: the Andrew and Elizabeth Bogue Scholarship, in Vermillion, South Dakota, or to a charity of your choice.

Services will be scheduled at a later date to be determined by the family.

