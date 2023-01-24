NEW UNDERWOOD -- Lloyd "JR" Marti was born November 30, 1955 to Verla and Cecil Marti and raised in Sturgis. He died unexpectedly on January 19, 2023 after a brief illness. Lloyd married Cathy (Egger) Marti in 1977 and to this union one daughter, Abbie, was born.

Lloyd was employed by Aby's Feed & Seed for ten years. In 1976, he joined Cathy's parents, George and Clara Egger, on the farm/ranch in the Caputa/New Underwood area, which he and Cathy operated until his untimely passing.

Lloyd loved the ranch life and took great pride in raising quality Black Angus cattle. He and Cathy worked tirelessly, side by side, on the ranch doing what they loved.

Over the years, the couple enjoyed several cruises, two trips to Alaska and two bus tours. Lloyd was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and active in the New Underwood Lions Club for many years. He enjoyed little kids, old Westerns, a good cattle market, the smell of gentle rains and freshly-cut alfalfa, chicken fried steak and SPAM! However, he was not fond of rattlesnakes, droughts and people who wouldn't close gates!

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy; his loving daughter, Abbie (Austin); his mom, Verla; two sisters: Bonnie Oliver and Carol (Jim) Dillavou; brother, Don (Roxi) Marti; special friend and mentor, Jim (Ann) Trevillyan; his beloved dog, Jax; and a host of friends. He was preceded by his dad, Cecil, and his brother-in-law, Dan Oliver.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 with a prayer service with a time of sharing at 7:00 PM at Kirk Funeral Home. Due to construction and limited parking at Lloyd's home church (the Cathedral), a Celebration of Life Mass will be on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 4500 Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City. Father Ed Vanorny and Deacon Greg Palmer will preside with lunch immediately following. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Memorials preferred to the New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Cathy Marti, 7169 Redemption Road, Rapid City, SD 57703 (605) 391-0377.