LAKE STEVENS, Wash.| Logan James Beuning, age 40, died unexpectedly due to illness on October 17, 2021, in Lake Stevens, Washington. He was born on August 1, 1981. Logan worked as a construction electrician in the Seattle area. He loved music, played guitar, and sang in local bands.

Logan is survived by his wife, Ronnie; son, David; daughter, Bradie; parents, David and Joyce Anne Beuning; sister, Cassandra Koskela; brother, Curtis Hammond; nephews, Caleb and Liam Koskela; grandmothers, Alvina Meirose and Millie Beuning; aunts and uncles, Willian (Valerie) Meirose, Cecelia (Richard) Green, John (Julie) Meirose, Joseph (Sharon) Meirose, Ken (Jill) Meirose, Brian Beuning, Charles (Bonnie) Beuning, Gary Beuning, Gail Beuning, Mary Jo Stojack, Cheryl Beuning, Sean Epperson, Lisa Beuning, Doug Tourlelot, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Francis Meirose, Don Matesz, and Virgil Beuning.

We are asking friends and family to please share memories of Logan on his Facebook page. Through those memories, we can give his children the gift of their father. For those wishing to help, there is a GoFundMe for his children “In Memory of Logan James”.

Logan will be laid to rest in the Bear Butte Cemetery, Sturgis, SD, in a private family ceremony.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.