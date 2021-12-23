RAPID CITY | Lois Beatrice Morris died Sunday evening, December 19, 2021, at Monument Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota.

A life-long resident of South Dakota, Lois was the adopted daughter of Emil and Lola Bechtle of Aberdeen, SD. Her father was a railroad brakeman, and her mother a stay-at-home mom. Lois had a little brother named Bobby whose life ended tragically as a young man. Lois and her mother were very close, and Lola taught her about Jesus Christ as a very young child. Lois became a Christian early, and enjoyed participating, then helping teach bible studies and vacation bible school with Lola at her side for many years.

Later, as a young woman, it was her delight to travel with her pastor and fellow church members to Jerusalem where she saw firsthand the path of her Lord to the cross.

Lois loved children. She spent many years caring for them as a certified nursing assistant at their local hospital. When her father retired, the family moved to Rapid City, SD. It was there, at First Assembly of God, that Stan and Lois Harter introduced Lois to Harold R. Morris. They married in June of 1974. Harold and Lois, (whose mothers became close friends and prayer partners), traveled, and worked together for many years thereafter. As Harold's eyesight began to fail, they became an even closer team, making their home, in Black Hawk. They became faithful members of Crossroads Assembly of God, in Sturgis, in 2005, and moved to Sturgis several years later. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Harold, whom she is anxious to see when she meets her Lord in Heaven, along with her mother and father.

She leaves behind their daughter, Wanda; grandchildren; her sister-in-law; and niece, MaryAnn (Vern) Lobaugh.

Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com. You are invited to a time of fellowship and refreshment at Crossroads Assembly of God, following the burial.

Thank you for your presence and condolences.