HOT SPRINGS - Lois "Bunny" Emery, 90, of Hot Springs, SD passed away May 2, 2022 at her beloved Rose Haven Senior Living in Custer, SD.

Lois was born in Hot Springs, SD on July 17, 1931 to James and Lyda (Emick) Bowker. She grew up in Buffalo Gap, SD where she attended grade school and graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1948.

At the age of 17 she boarded the passenger train in Buffalo Gap and rode it to Chicago, IL to attend school at Wheaton College. While there she gained life-long friends and learned to appreciate the things that city life had to offer like museums, plays, and weekend breakfasts at the Walnut Room in Marshall Field's Department Store.

After graduating from Wheaton College in 1952 with a degree in education she returned to South Dakota and married Ronald Emery. They lived in Igloo, SD and Lois began her teaching career at Provo High School as the Spanish teacher. She enjoyed teaching Spanish and spent a summer traveling through Mexico by car and a summer in Puerto Rico to practice speaking the language.

Lois and Ronald had their daughter Pam while living in Igloo and soon after moved to a cattle ranch west of Edgemont, SD to work. Lois enjoyed ranch life and taking care of everyone that lived there. They later moved to Edgemont and in 1972 moved to a home on property near Hot Springs.

After her divorce in 1975, Lois returned to the career she loved so much and taught grades K-8 at the country school in Oral, SD before becoming the 7th grade English teacher at Hot Springs Middle School until she retired in 1993. She made many good friends during her years teaching that included both colleagues and students.

After she retired she devoted her time to many organizations including the Hot Springs Literacy Council, Master Gardeners, the Mammoth Site and various activities at the United Churches. She enjoyed traveling and seeing far away places but also loved being at home tending to her garden and flowers and cooking for family and friends.

In later years she was blessed to have many amazing caregivers in her home and at Rose Haven Senior Living. Her family will be eternally grateful to all of them.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Pam Forbord, her son-in-law James Forbord and her extended family.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; James and Lyda, and sister Joyce.

A Celebration of Lois' life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at United Churches in Hot Springs, SD. Memorials may be sent to the Mammoth Site, United Churches in Hot Springs, SD or the Hot Springs Public Library.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.