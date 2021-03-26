Lois E. Buehner

Her love for God and her family was her guiding light. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she attended every musical, sports, and milestone event that she possibly could. She was the keeper and teller of our family stories. Her love was unconditional and unwavering as her 65-year marriage to Ken can attest. Though she knew tough times, she always had a good word to share with her calm, sweet voice. She treasured her role as wife and mother, always concerning herself with the welfare of others before herself, and lamented not seeing loved ones during months of quarantine. Even after she and Ken contracted coronavirus at their assisted living facility, she repeatedly admonished us “Don't worry about me!” Her love-light will always burn bright in our hearts.