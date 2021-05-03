ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. | Lois G. Duhamel, 87, passed away April 28, 2021.

Lois was born in Detroit in 1933. She was the loving wife of Dr. Peter A. Duhamel, mother of Peggy (James Gurney), the late Katy (Paul) Gallagher, and Alex (Christie), and grandmother of Zoe Gurney and Peter and Joanna Duhamel.

Lois graduated with an MS degree in Education from the University of Detroit and subsequently taught high school science in East Detroit Public Schools. Lois and eight of her Theta Phi Alpha Sorority sisters formed a “Pot Luck” group that still continues 65 years later. The Pot Luck group of friends enjoyed monthly dinners, many weddings, baptisms, funerals and multiple travels.

Lois was active in medical auxiliary, having served as President of the Oakland County Medical Alliance, President of the Michigan State Medical Society Alliance, and member of the AMA Alliance Committee. She was a founding member of the Crittenton Hospital Auxiliary and the Crittenton “D Club” fundraising committee. In addition, Lois was a member of Meadow Brook Women's Club and Rochester Junior Women Emeritus and was a founding member of St. Irenaeus Parish and Great Oaks Country Club. She also belonged to the Marco Island Women's Club.