Lois Hargens

  • Updated
MILLER | Lois Hargens, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas (Nancy) and Dale (Susan); daughter, Sheila (Tim) Nold; daughter-in-law, Peggy Hargens; seven grandchildren: Erica Hargens, Kyle (Shaina) Hargens, Andrea (Bertin) Flores, Janice (Tim) Gilbert, Jeremy (Ashley) Hargens, Kristin (Drew) Kolda, and Alexander Nold; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lowell (Patty) Warren; one sister-in-law, Joyce Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller, with Pastor Nancy Eckels, officiating. Burial will follow at Howell Cemetery, rural Miller. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, all at the church. Masks are encouraged at all services. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

