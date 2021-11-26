RAPID CITY | Lois Herndon, 95, died November 23, 2021, at Avantara Saint Cloud. Lois was born to Ernest and Rosella Signs near Hayden, Colorado on May 13, 1926. She graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Denver, Colorado. On February 8, 1947, she married Malcolm Herndon at Lowry AFB, CO. Together they had four children.

In 1964, they moved to Rapid City, SD. Lois worked as a nurse in both Denver and Rapid City. She also helped her husband with his business in Rapid City. After selling their business, they spent many enjoyable years traveling around the country in their RV.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm, brother, Wesley, daughters, Gayle McGuire and Carol Greco, son in law Jim Greco and granddaughters Kelly McGuire Irwin and Christine Vulovic. She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Miller, Rapid City, son, David Herndon, Utah, son in law Ken, Keller, TX, grandchildren, Bill (Shelley)Miller, Mark Miller, Scott (Tessa) Miller, Becky (David) Puckett, Ryan McGuire, Michael Herndon, Charity (Kim) Abelardo, Tony (Allison) Greco and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 30 at First Congregational Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Burial will be at 12:30 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.