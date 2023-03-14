RAPID CITY - Lois was born November 4, 1934 in Glenwood, IA. to Lana (Cross) and Louis Ahrens. She had one adopted sister Twyla Ahrens (1927-2001).

Lois grew up in Chadron, Nebraska and Custer, SD where she graduated from high school.

Lois married Orin (Dale) Hilton on April 23, 1953 in Custer, SD. Lois worked at the telephone office in Custer. She moved all over the state of South Dakota as Dale worked construction on the highways. They finally settled in Rapid Valley where Lois worked in the restaurant industry. In 1968 Lois went to work for Crow's I-90 Truck Stop where she started as a morning chef and worked her way up to manager of the restaurant. She was known for her work ethic and more importantly for her pie baking. She loved to bake pies and took pride in the results. She retired in 2014 after 46 years at Crow's.

Her hobbies were fishing, (you could find Lois and Dale at the river in all kinds of weather) gardening, canning and of course baking pies.

Lois and Dale had five children: Nancy (George) Hall, Rapid City, SD, Barbara (David) Hale, Whitewood, SD, David Hilton, Las Vegas, NV, Dixie (Bo) Terrill, Box Elder, SD, Pam (Pete) Schubert, Harrison, AR.

Grandchildren: Shawna (Josh) Johner, Andy (Stacey) Hall, Dustin (Kayla) Hale, Amber Hilton, Melissa (Anthony) Hodges, Kristin (Ryan) Richards, Ryan Terrill, Tyler Kobza, Ashley (Clayton Snyder) Schubert, Aeyla (James) Roberts, Marissa Schubert, Sawyer Schubert and 16 great-grandchildren and a special aunt, Betty (Cross) Sterkel.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Dale, her parents and her sister Twyla.

Services will be held on March 18, 2023 At 11:00 a.m. at Kirk's Funeral Home 1051 E. Minnesota St, Rapid City, SD, with her grandson Andy Hall officiating. Inurnment will be at Custer Cemetery, Custer, SD.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Sturgis Hospice House or The Black Hills Humane Society.