RAPID CITY | Lois J. Bucholz, 84, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1936, in Alexandria, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Anderson. Lois graduated from Evansville High School in 1954. She then attended nursing school at the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, earning a Bachelors Degree. She was a Registered Nurse for more than 60 years.

She was united in marriage to Mark Bucholz on Dec. 27, 1958, in Evansville, MN.

Survivors include her son, Mark and his special friend Julie of Rapid City; daughter, Karen of Lead; granddaughter, Summer and great-grandchildren, Zakira and Kingston of Rapid City. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Joy) Anderson of Iowa, and several nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark, in July 2019, and her son, Jon, in 1991.

Lois loved singing, sewing and skiing, but most importantly, she loved the Lord. She cherished her time at the family cabin in the Hills since 1971. Many wonderful times were spent there with family and friends.