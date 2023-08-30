Lois J. Johnson

CHADRON, NE - Lois J. Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Chadron Community Hospital in Chadron, NE.

Lois was born February 23, 1937 in Hay Springs, NE to Arlie and Vernona (Ervin) Gilliam and lived there through her childhood.

On May 23, 1955 Lois married Harland O. Johnson in Scottsbluff, NE. To this union, three children were born, Douglas, Shirley and Sharon.

In addition to being a homemaker, Lois began keeping books after they opened their business,

Alliance Motors Unlimited, on January 1, 1969. After selling their business on December 31, 1988, they moved to Whispering Pines south of Chadron where they began raising miniature horses and later moved their interest to the farm until retirement south of Chadron.

Lois was also a long term member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Chadron, NE.

Lois is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Shirley of Chadron, and Sharon (Joe) Starke of Alliance; and daughter-in-law, Dianne Johnson of Lincoln.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jamie (Matthew) Pope, Kayla (Cody) Green all of Lincoln; Michael (Mindie) Starke of Hay Springs; Tiffany (Don) McKain of Alliance; and great grandchildren, Elizabeth Pope, Anistyn and Evelyn Green, Tailyn, Rayden and Brecken Starke, and Cameron McKain; sister and brother-in-law, Rita (John) Jungck of Rawlins, Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews,

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harland Johnson; her parents, Arlie and Vernona Gilliam; sibling, Ginger Bolek Best; brothers-in-law Melvin Bolek and Robert Best; parents-in-law, Oscar and Marguerite Johnson; her son, Douglas Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Adyson McKain.

Services will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel located at 1700 US-20, Chadron, NE. Pastor Russ Seger will officiate.

Inurnment will be held at the Nebraska Veteran's Cemetery in Alliance, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the American Legion Post #12 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Livestreaming of service we be available to watch on Chamberlain Chapel Facebook page starting at 9:55 AM, August 26.