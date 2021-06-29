Lois L. Lindholm

BUFFALO | Lois Lynn (Dunn) Lindholm, 92, passed away April 13, 2021 at Avantara St. Cloud in Rapid City.

Lois was born Jan. 31, 1929 in Whitewood to Joe and Alice (Oliver) Dunn. She grew up on her parent's ranch in Harding County near the East Short Pines. She attended grade school at Dunn Country School near her home through 8th grade and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1947.

Lois married Leroy Lindholm on June 28, 1947 in Baker, MT and they made their home in Buffalo where they raised six kids. Lois had many jobs besides “Mom” and “Housewife!”

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; son, Stanley; infant daughter, Peggy; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; her parents; and brothers, Richard and Robert.

Lois is survived by sons, David (Doris), Oklawaha, FL, Michael (Dawna) and Tony, Midland, TX; daughters, Betty (Jery) Flanagen, Rapid City, and Mary (Robert) Johnson, Buffalo; daughter-in-law, Geri Lindholm, Glendale, AZ; many grandchildren; three nephews; brother-in-law, Elmer (Cheryl) Lindholm, Rapid City; and several very special friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, with a picnic at her home in Buffalo (301 4th St. W). Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date.

