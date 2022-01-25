Born 03/28/1917, Heaven had to wait 104 years for longtime resident, Lois Martin, to come home on 12/02/2021. Lois is survived by her son, Robert Martin, CA, and daughter, Judy Martin, RI; 3 grandchildren: Dawn Martin, CA, Jay Martin, RI, and Hillary Olinger, RI; and 4 great grandchildren: Ailiya and Ceanne' Greaves, AUS, and Grayson and Maryn Olinger, RI. Lois was born and raised in her beloved Black Hills, second generation. During her long and fulfilling life, she was a cherished daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, teacher, and mother-figure to a number of folks she was known to regularly “adopt into the fold.” She enjoyed a 30+ year career devoted to teaching dance to the children of Rapid City at the Lois Martin School of Dance. Revered by her students, she eventually was given the honorable title of “Rapid City's Pioneer Dance Teacher” in local, historic annals…something in which she took great pride. Through the years, Lois authored a staggering amount of children's music, stories, poems, and Christian materials celebrating her deep faith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Russell N. Martin, her son, James R. Martin, and her granddaughter, Heather L. Greaves. We invite you to visit her Legacy tribute recounting her extraordinary life at averystortifuneralhome.com.