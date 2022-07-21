 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lois Mary Sherwood

Lois Mary Sherwood, 93, of Hill City South Dakota, died July 19, 2022, at Monument Health Custer Hospital in Custer, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

