Lola B. Bradley

In 1938 Lola and Jack moved to Osage to manage the family refinery and at her passing she was President Emeritus of Manewal-Bradley Oil Company. She was an important member in many community organizations, including a charter member of the Federation of Women's Club in Osage in 1938, member Cheyenne and Weston County Women's Club, Newcastle 21 Century Club until her passing; co-founder of Flowering Fingers Garden Club, Historical Society member of Museum Board and Foundation; Friend of the Library, Friend of Weston County Fair, 1964 Centennial Ball Committee; Scout and 4-H leader; active Republican Precinct Woman, County Chairman, Wyoming State Delegate among others. Lola and Jack donated land in Newcastle for the Weston County Children's Center, the Centennial Park. Lola was a life member of the Methodist Church.