Lola B. Bradley

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Lola Belle Davis Bradley, 99, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Rapid City, SD.
Lola was born Sept. 23, 1921 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of John Mitchell and Lola Ellen (McCollom) Davis.
Lola is survived by her daughter, Linda B. Allen; her son, Jack “J.C.” Bradley; son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Martin; granddaughters, Lisa Allen, Sheila Bradley; grandsons, Ty Martin, Warren Martin & family; great-granddaughters, Teri Poulosky, Lillian Lynn Martin, Lola Rose Martin; great-grandson, Gavin Martin; granddaughters, Andrea Gonzales (Patrick) & family, Mary Megan Stone and family; grandson, Mark Allen; and nephews, Jack Evans (Sherry) & family, Bob Evans & family, Jim McCollom & family.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years; daughter, Lola Ellen “Lolly” Martin; her parents; son-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Allen; brother, Mitchell Davis; sister, Maude Ellen Davis Evans; grandsons, Mitch Allen, Verne Allen, Sean Bradley; granddaughter, Sharon Allen; and great-grandson, Ben Stone.
Interment was at the family plot in Cheyenne, WY.
Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer 2021 at the Methodist Church in Newcastle.
In 1938 Lola and Jack moved to Osage to manage the family refinery and at her passing she was President Emeritus of Manewal-Bradley Oil Company. She was an important member in many community organizations, including a charter member of the Federation of Women's Club in Osage in 1938, member Cheyenne and Weston County Women's Club, Newcastle 21 Century Club until her passing; co-founder of Flowering Fingers Garden Club, Historical Society member of Museum Board and Foundation; Friend of the Library, Friend of Weston County Fair, 1964 Centennial Ball Committee; Scout and 4-H leader; active Republican Precinct Woman, County Chairman, Wyoming State Delegate among others. Lola and Jack donated land in Newcastle for the Weston County Children's Center, the Centennial Park. Lola was a life member of the Methodist Church.
Lola was a beautiful lady, a true friend and loved by those who knew her. She had a long fruitful life and gave so much to so many. Her family and friends loved her dearly and she is missed by them and the community.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any of the mentioned charitable organizations.
