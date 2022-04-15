 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loma Silcott

RAPID CITY - Loma Silcott, 87, of Rapid City, passed away April 9, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements

