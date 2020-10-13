 Skip to main content
Lon G. Nygaard

RAPID CITY | Lon G. Nygaard, 67, died Oct. 11, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 at Kirk Funeral Home, with live-streaming available.

