RAPID CITY | Lon Nygaard, 67, passed away at home on Oct. 11, 2020. He was diagnosed with cancer in February. He fought the good fight with a positive outlook and never complained, but like so many before him, the cancer won. He is now at peace with his family in Heaven.

Lon was born on April 16, 1953 in Deadwood to Andrew Gunder Nygaard and Phyllis Maxine Nygaard. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Rapid City, where he grew up. He attended Rapid City Central for a year and a half, then transferred to Stevens High School, graduating in 1971. He then attended the National Electronics Institute in Denver to become an Electronic Technician. After graduation, he returned to Rapid City where he married his one and only, Joanne Wold, and started a family raising two sons.

Lon was a fix-it person. If something was broken he would try to fix it before ever throwing anything out, and most of the time he did. He held several technician jobs throughout the years, then worked 10 years for the City of Rapid City at the water treatment plant. After leaving there, he was self-employed until officially retiring.

Lon was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. We had many road trips to Minnesota, attending games with family and friends, and oh the fun times we had.