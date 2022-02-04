Lona Jean (Cone) Merrill was born May 20, 1932 in Hot Springs, SD and died Jan 29, 2022 in Fort Worth, TX.

Lona was born to Rufus and Jeannette Cone; little sister to brothers D.E. and Blaine. The family lived in western Washington for 10 years, then returned to the Hot Springs area.

She and Wayne Merrill married in 1951 and bought acreage from Wayne's dad on Argyle Rd. Lona resided there even after Wayne's death in 2007. In 2016, she was moved to memory care, briefly in Hot Springs, then to Fort Worth.

During her life, she and Wayne raised Hereford cattle and three children. They took care of countless horses and her parents. She worked at a local dentist office and many years at the VA until she and Wayne bought the Montgomery Ward catalog store and later changed it to Merrill West, a western clothing, boot and tack store.

Lona is survived by her children-Deb Powell of Hot Springs, Rod (Janine) Merrill of Stanford, MT and Shari (John) Merrill-Cattaneo of Fort Worth, TX. Granddaughters Vonna (Bryan) Laue of Winchester, VA; Jordan (Justin) Wetzel of Washington, DC and grandson Aaron Merrill of Rapid City and several great grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held May 20, 2022 at McColley's Chapel in Hot Springs.

Lona would be thrilled if donations to a dog or horse rescue of your choice was made in memory of her.